Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Inter Milan via beIN CONNECT

Borussia Dortmund welcome qualification rivals Inter Milan to the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday evening, looking to register a victory to keep their hopes of progression alive. Last time out in the Champions League, Lucian Favre was tactically outthought by Antonio Conte as Dortmund lost 2-0 away to Inter. A victory will be the priority for the German giants ahead of their final two games against Barcelona and Slavia Prague.

Dortmund returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga at the weekend, with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. Summer signing Thorgan Hazard scored his first goal for the side, as BVB picked up only a second win from their last five Bundesliga outings.

In team news, Dortmund is sweating on the fitness of captain Marco Reus who injured his ankle in the victory over Wolfsburg. England Star Jadon Sancho could come into the side after playing no part in the game at the weekend.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Team

Burki, Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro, Delany, Witsel, Sancho, Brandt, Hazard, Alcacer

When – Tuesday 5th November

Where – Westfalenstadion

Channel – HD 1

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 23:00

As for Inter they are currently ahead of Dortmund in second place on goal difference and will be looking to open up a gap on their rivals. Antonio Conte will certainly be expecting the same level of performance from his side that turned over Dortmund at the San Siro on Matchday 3.

So far it’s been a near-perfect start for Inter under the tenure of Conte. The Nezzazuri are just a point behind Juventus in the league and have won nine of their eleven games this season. Romelu Lukaku scored both goals as Inter battled back from a goal down to defeat Bologna 2-1.

In team news, Inter will be without long-term absentees Alexis Sanchez due to an ankle injury and Danilo D'Ambrosio. Stefano Sensi could also be in line for a return to the first team after recovering from a knock suffered against Juventus in early October. Diego Godin was rested at the weekend, and the veteran defender should start on Tuesday in Dortmund.

Inter Milan Predicted Team

Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Sensi, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Martinez, Lukaku

