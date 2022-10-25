Mykhailo Mudryk's stunning strike kept Shakhtar Donetsk's dreams of reaching the Champions League last 16 alive by securing a 1-1 draw away to Celtic on Tuesday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis opened the scoring for the Scottish champions in Glasgow, but Celtic's hopes of even progressing to the Europa League are now over.

Shakhtar's chances of upsetting the odds to reach the knockout stages given the havoc caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine were not helped by RB Leipzig's 3-2 win over Real Madrid.

The defending champions are already into the last 16, but Shakhtar will join them if they beat Leipzig next week in Warsaw.

Celtic's wait for a first Champions League group stage home win since 2013 goes on, but they did at least stop a record-equalling run of seven straight home defeats in the competition.

Ange Postecoglou altered his usual formation to start Giakoumakis alongside Kyogo Furuhashi up front.

And it paid off as the Greek international swept home his first European goal for the club 11 minutes before half-time.

Mudryk denied Celtic with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw when the sides last met last month and history repeated itself just before the hour mark.

The Hoops were left to rue giving the ball away to spark a quick Shakhtar counter, but Mudryk had plenty to do as he fired into the top corner from outside the box.

The Ukrainian international, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, has now scored three times in five Champions League games

Celtic still had chances to claim an elusive Champions League win as Kyogo fired straight at Anatoliy Trubin with just the goalkeeper to beat.

But Shakhtar stood firm to guarantee at least Europa League football in the new year.