UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You Can Watch the Live Match Stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Tottenham qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010-11 after Tuesday's 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund secured a 4-0 aggregate triumph.

Mauricio Pochettino's men held a commanding lead ahead of their trip to Signal Iduna Park and, although the hosts piled on the pressure in the first half, Hugo Lloris proved a reliable last line of defence before Harry Kane ultimately put the tie to bed.

Dortmund did everything they could to breathe life into the second leg in the opening period, but they came up against an inspired Lloris, who made a string of vital saves, most impressively to thwart Mario Gotze and Julian Weigl.

Spurs then took full advantage just after the interval, Kane confidently dispatching a one-on-one to become the club's all-time leading scorer in European competition with 24 goals.

Dortmund spent much of the early stages in the ascendancy and looked destined to take an 11th-minute lead when Marco Reus was released into the area, but Jan Vertonghen produced a perfectly timed last-ditch tackle.

A rare chance fell to Spurs on the break 20 minutes later, but Son Heung-min missed the target under pressure from Marius Wolf with just Roman Burki to beat.

Spurs came under siege soon after, but they remained unscathed as Lloris produced fine saves to deny Weigl, Gotze and Jadon Sancho all within a few minutes.

Any hope built up by Dortmund's first-half performance swiftly vanished after half-time, however, as Moussa Sissoko fed Kane with a first-time pass and the England striker confidently fired past Burki.

Dortmund crafted one final chance a minute from time, but the outcome summed up the match, as Lloris blocked Paco Alcacer's effort, enabling Spurs to cruise into the last eight.

Pochettino will surely focus his attentions on their European campaign now that their Premier League title tilt is all-but over.

Goals/ Highlights

Goal! Game over! Tottenham take the lead! Harry Kane makes no mistake!

Chance! Julian Weigl's header is saved by Loris, the follow up is promptly blocked!

Chance! Paco Alcácer latches onto a long ball, but his effort is just over the bar!

Peep! We are underway in Germany!

Live Updates

Preamble

BVB stretch their legs before the game! Just under ten minutes till football time!

Now for Spurs! Serge Aurier and Ben Davies replace Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose in the full-back positions, while Harry Winks starts in midfield!

Team news (In a Harry Potter style) first up Dortmund. No Pulisic in the starting lineup. The on-loan Chelsea man has to settle for a place on the bench. Captain Marco Reus returns to Champions League action after missing the first leg through injury!

We are LIVE on HD 11 tonight for the game, Carrie Brown has been chatting with Jan Molby ahead of the match!

Pochettino moans that the Premier League schedule is unfair on teams in European competition - Jan Molby agrees!#beINUCL #BVBTOT pic.twitter.com/0v0YXFMvWz — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 5, 2019

Spurs have rocked up! Team News coming up in the next few minutes!

Just under one hour to game time in Dortmund!

Champions League ⚽️ is back in Dortmund pic.twitter.com/YZiG7wx5Lg — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 5, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Borussia Dortmund Vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. Can the Bundesliga leaders overturn a 3-0 first leg defeat to book their place in their place in the quarter-finals? Or will Spurs keep their advantage and make it to the last eight in the Champions League? Join me for all the latest team news, match commentary and Goals as they go in!