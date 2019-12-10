Zenit were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-0 away defeat to Benfica, who secured a Europa League spot.

Benfica clinched the victory thanks to Franco Cervi's tap-in, Pizzi's penalty and an own goal from Sardar Azmoun as Zenit played over a third of the match with 10 men following Douglas Santos' dismissal.

Zenit finished bottom of the group as Lyon fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against RB Leipzig and ended up a point ahead of them in Group G.

Benfica claimed the Europa League spot courtesy of a better head-to-head record with the Russian side with both teams level on seven points.