UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich vs PSG - Live Stream

Champions of Europe Bayern Munich welcome Paris Saint Germain to the Allianz Arena in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Two of Europe's powerhouse teams meet once again in Munich on Wednesday as PSG will be looking to avenge a 1-0 defeat in the 2020 final last season.

The Bavarians come into this matchup in excellent form as they have seven consecutive wins in all competitions. The reigning Bundesliga Champions are currently leading the way in Germany with considerable style as they continue to defeat all contesters and look to be on their way to securing a ninth successive title.

Having dominated both RB Leipzig and Dortmund already, Bayern Munich can now turn their attention towards PSG and take advantage of the situation to not only start strong in the first leg but to take the rematch and progress into the semi-finals. The last time the two teams met in the Champions League final it was former PSG winger Kingsley Coman who scored the only goal of the contest.

In team news, Bayern are without star man Robert Lewandowski being ruled out of at least the first leg after suffering a knee injury on international duty with Poland. Other notable absences which will affect the Bavarians attacking options are Douglas Costa, who is out with a foot injury along with World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso who is out after injuring his thigh. Whilst Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bayern Munich possible lineup

Neuer, Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Date – Wednesday 7th April 2021

Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel – beIN SPORTS English 1

Time – 22:00

PSG on the other hand faces a much more difficult test domestically. The French Champions endured a tough 1-0 loss to Lille on Saturday and fell off the top spot in Ligue 1. It was an equally tragic night for star Neymar as the Brazillian was sent off in his return from injury. PSG now have to find their form as they will face Strasbourg in between both legs and once again are without Neymar for that tie.

New coach Mauricio Pochettino the team seems to still be adjusting to the style of play the former PSG man wants and he will be hoping that the Parisians can bring the same tenacity and attacking resilience as they did against Barcelona.

In team news, PSG could have three different players suspended in the second leg if they pick up a yellow card with Neymar, Gueye and Kurzawa. Marco Verratti & Alessandro Florenzi will not feature after testing positive for COVID-19. Juan Bernat is out with a knee injury & Leandro Paredes is suspended. Mauro Icardi is a doubt as he is still recovering from a thigh problem.

PSG possible lineup

Navas, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Herrera; Di María, Neymar, Mbappé; Kean

It certainly promises to be a must-watch game as Bayern Munich square off against PSG in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2020 Champions League final. You can follow all the action on beIN SPORTS.