Ole Gunnar Solskjær returns to the scene of his greatest triumph as a Manchester United player as he takes the current side to the Camp Nou looking to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Barcelona. You can follow all the action from the game with beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Barcelona will be confident of progressing to the final four following a hard earned 1-0 first-leg win at Old Trafford. Whilst the game was hardly a classic, it seemed that the Catalans played within themselves to get the result. However, at home, Barca is undefeated in 30 Champions League games a record that stretches back to 2013.

Ernesto Valverde’s side warmed up for their midweek clash with a low-key 0-0 draw against bottom of the table Huesca. In truth, Barca rested a host of first team stars including Messi, Suarez, Pique & Rakitic with an eye on Tuesday. Still, a second string side which included the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Arturo Vidal & Samuel Umtiti could not break down the worst side in the league.

In team news, expect Barcelona to field their strongest possible side. Expect Philippe Coutinho to get the nod in attack over Ousmane Dembélé who is being eased back into the side after suffering an injury. Gerald Pique is expected to start against his former club alongside Clément Lenglet in central defence.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

As for Manchester United, they will have to pull off a famous victory against the odds if they are to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2010-11 season where they were defeated by Barcelona in the final.

The Red Devils have form away in Europe this season, having already picked up big results against Juventus & PSG. The tie against the Parisians will serve as particular motivation, as they overhauled a 2-0 first-leg deficit to progress 3-3 on away goals thanks to a late Marcus Rashford penalty. A result that effectively handed Solskjær the job on a full-time basis.

Since then United have dropped off only picking up two wins from their last six games in all competitions. It’s going to be a tough ask for United, who are taking on a Barcelona side who are on course for a treble but if anyone could galvanize a team it has to be Solskjær who scored a memorable last-gasp goal against Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp to hand United the Champions League title all the way back in 1999.

In team news, Luke Shaw is suspended and will be unavailable for selection. With both Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera not playing since March, Solskjær could turn to Fred & Scott McTominay in midfield. Anthony Martial should be reinstated into the front three alongside Marcus Rashford & Romelu Lukaku as United look to fire themselves into the semi-finals.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Smalling, Darmian; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial

