Barcelona Vs Napoli - Live Stream

Match Report

Lionel Messi was in fine form as Barcelona progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals, with a 3-1 second-leg defeat of Napoli sealing a 4-2 aggregate victory.

An action-packed first half at Camp Nou saw Barca take a three-goal lead, before Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back from the spot in stoppage time.

Clement Lenglet's ninth-minute header broke the deadlock, with Messi netting an exquisite second prior to winning a penalty which Luis Suarez converted.

Insigne's spot-kick gave Napoli hope, but Barca had enough to book their place in the last eight, where Bayern Munich await.

Dries Mertens clipped the woodwork inside two minutes but Barca swiftly took control – Lenglet heading home unmarked from Ivan Rakitic's inswinging corner, with the goal standing after a VAR check for a possible foul on Diego Demme.

Further punishment followed when Messi bundled his way through a crowd of defenders and, despite an untimely slip, he curled a wonderful finish beyond David Ospina.

It appeared Barca had gone 3-0 up by the half-hour mark, only for Messi to have a second goal ruled out for handball, yet Barca had their third when Suarez scored from the spot after Kalidou Koulibaly clumsily kicked Messi.

Napoli were handed a lifeline two minutes later, however, with the referee harshly deeming Rakitic to have fouled Mertens – Insigne converting the resulting penalty.

Insigne could have doubled his tally early in the second half, but failed to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a close-range header.

Arkadiusz Milik looked to have made an instant impact after his introduction from the bench late on, only for his header to be disallowed for offside as Barca secured their place in Portugal with minimum fuss.

Live Video

Goal! Late drama! Napoli wins a penalty and Lorenzo Insigne wrongfoots ter Stagen! This is not over yet! Napoli need two unanswered goals to progress.

Goal! Suarez slots home from the penalty spot, although Leo Messi picked up a nasty knock to win the spotkick. Barca go 4-1 up on aggregate!

Goal! Leo Messi with a moment of magic, after beating three Napoli players, Messi somehow finds the bottom corner! Barca are in control!

Goal! Lenglet heads the ball into the net, it looked like a foul in the buildup, but VAR has given it!

That Champions League music will never get old!

Live Updates

Preamble

All the pressure is on Messi tonight? Can we expect some magic from the little magician?

"How much pressure can he still take and be the only player on the pitch that can make a difference."



How much longer can @FCBarcelona rely on Lionel Messi?



Live ➡️ https://t.co/VeP0zceG4M#beINUCL #UCL #BarcaNapoli pic.twitter.com/of7DIZxq1x — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 8, 2020

15 minutes to go! Warmups are well underway now!

Jamie Easton on those Setien to leave rumours...

Some interesting news coming from Juventus...

Breaking - Andrea Pirlo confirmed as new Juventus boss. #beINSerieA pic.twitter.com/cyusfIWsWq — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 8, 2020

Team news for Napoli, Insigne is back in the fold... which is a big bonus!

🔵 Napoli captain Insigne is fit to start - Koulibaly back in defence...#UCL pic.twitter.com/APRI42sgD8 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2020

With Maurizio Sarri ruthlessly sacked earlier today, should Quique Setien be worried about his job if Barcelona fail to reach the final eight!

Napoli will have to show no fear tonight! You have to expect that from a Rino Gattuso side!

🎙️ #Gattuso: "Matches like this are important for the young players in our squad. We mustn't be afraid; we have to go out there and give them a game"

⚽️ #BarçaNapoli

🏆 #UCL



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) August 7, 2020

Although Barca have a mightily impressive in Champions League knockout games...

🏟️ Barcelona are unbeaten in a record 35 UCL home matches (W31 D4)



Will they keep that run going & reach the last eight? 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/xM1hUWmBCF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2020

So can Napoli do the business tonight? Barca have been shakey lately, and now could be the perfect time for the Italians to get one over Quique Setiens side...

Ronaldo may have been dumped out of the Champions League last night, but can his eternal rival Leo Messi reach the quater-finals tonight? A quick reminder of those insane Champions League stats...

🔵🔴 Leo Messi in this competition = 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/QEh5IHGo5J — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2020

A huge evening of Champions League football tonight! Rino Gattuso has likened Napoli's task as like climbing Everest... could they down Barca?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Barcelona Vs Napoli, last night saw Italian side Juventus crash out at the round of sixteen, can Napoli upset the odds in the Nou Camp tonight? Join me for the build-up, team news and even some live video of the goals!