Match Report

Hector Herrera came off the bench to score a 90th-minute equaliser as Atletico Madrid fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Juventus in the Champions League.

Juan Cuadrado's stunning strike and a Blaise Matuidi header looked to have earned Maurizio Sarri's side victory in Group D on Wednesday.

However, Atletico produced a wonderful fightback as set pieces proved Juve's undoing, Stefan Savic nodding home from close range to set up a grandstand finish at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With injury time beckoning, substitute Herrera rose highest in the box to superbly flick home a header from Kieran Trippier's left-wing corner, leaving the spoils shared.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Comeback complete for Atleti! Héctor Herrera heads home! 2-2!

Chance! Substitute Vitolo launches the ball goalwards! Szczesny tips the ball over the bar!

Goal! Atleti pull one back! Stefan Savic heads home from close range! 20 minutes or so left! Game on!

Goal! Juve double their lead! Blaise Matuidi steals in the near post and thumps a header past Oblak!

Good stuff from the Colombian winger!

Goal! Juan Cuadrado finds the top corner with a curling shot! What a counter attack goal from Juventus!

Peep! Stalemate in Madrid! Atleti have looked the most likely so far, with João Félix looking lively! Much more to come in the second half!

Chance! What a run from João Félix! The teenager's shot is turned away by Szczesny!

Champions League time in Madrid!

Live Updates

Preamble

Safe hands! Will Wojciech Szczesny make the difference tonight?

Likewise, Atleti are in the building! Don't forget we kick-off at 22:00 Mecca!

Juventus have arrived!

Now for Juventus! Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo play in attack. Summer signings Aaron Ramsey and Adrian Rabiot start on the bench!

Team News! First up Atletico! Diego Costa leads the line with youngster João Félix! Saul with anchor midfield!

The atmosphere is building up nicely at the Wanda Metropolitano!

Cristiano Ronaldo knows all about scoring goals in the Champions League! Just enjoy his haul with Juventus! I have a feeling he might score tonight!

The Atleti dressing room is on point! Don't forget we kick-off at 22:00 Mecca!

Can Juventus go all the way in the Champions League? The adventure starts all over again for the Old Lady tonight!

Last season, it was the venue for the final! The Wanda Metropolitano is looking splendid this evening!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Atlético Madrid Vs Juventus. This match was a round of sixteen fixture last season, which Juventus prevailed in thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in the second leg. Can CR7 inspire Juventus to similar heights? Or will young pretender João Félix be the difference-maker for Atleti? Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!