Ancelotti stands by Balotelli amidst racist abuse By beIN SPORTS November 5, 2019 Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti has praised Mario Balotelli, after the striker threatened to walk off the pitch against Hellas Verona in Serie A, after being subject to racist abuse from home fans.