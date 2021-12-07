Sebastien Haller broke a Champions League record held by Erling Haaland when he helped Ajax to a 4-2 win over Sporting CP on Tuesday, matching another feat previously only ever achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Ivory Coast international, opened the scoring from the penalty spot against Sporting for 10th goal of this season's group stage. It made him the quickest player to reach double figures in a Champions League career, doing so in just six games. Norwegian star Haaland previously held that record, having got there in seven appearances.

Further goals from Antony, David Neres and Steven Berghuis pushed the Dutch giants ahead and despite Sporting pulling two goals back, Ajax stayed in control to keep a perfect record in the Champions League group stage.