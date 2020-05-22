Volland close to comeback in boost to Leverkusen's Champions League push

Kevin Volland has resumed team training in a boost for Bayer Leverkusen's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

The striker tore ankle ligaments during the Europa League last-32 first-leg win over Porto in February, and it was feared he would miss the rest of the season.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic having brought a halt to major competitions in Europe, Volland has had time to work on his recovery and the 27-year-old is now able to train with the rest of the Leverkusen squad.

Head coach Peter Bosz now hopes to be able to call on the player in the final weeks of the Bundesliga season.

"The game on Saturday in Gladbach is still too early," Bosz said on Friday. "But it is good that he can train with us again.

"We have to watch him day to day and see how he feels. In training, we try to protect Kevin."

Volland is Leverkusen's leading marksman this season, with nine goals and seven assists in 22 league games before his injury.

Leverkusen face Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend knowing that a win would see them climb above Marco Rose's side and into the top four of the table.

Lars Bender will not be involved due to persistent foot problems.