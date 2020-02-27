Vinicius: Real Madrid always get bad decisions

Vinicius Junior believes decisions always go against Real Madrid after their 2-1 Champions League loss to Manchester City.

Madrid were stunned in the last-16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday as Kevin De Bruyne's 83rd-minute penalty earned City a come-from-behind win.

Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Isco's opener, although Madrid complained about a push from the City forward on Sergio Ramos, who was later sent off for a foul on the Brazilian.

Vinicius lamented the decision not to penalise Jesus for a foul on Ramos for the equaliser.

"The whole stadium saw Gabriel Jesus push Ramos. He did the same as me with [Riyad] Mahrez in the first half," he said.

"They give us bad calls. We are the team with the most Champions Leagues and it will always be that way.

"It has been a very clear foul and I don't understand why he hasn't called it."

Madrid had appeared in control courtesy of Isco's opener on the hour-mark, only to collapse late.

But Vinicius remains confident in his side's ability to turn the tie around in Manchester on March 17.

"We've got to keep cool, we're going to win there and pull off the comeback," he said.

"We lacked focus in that final 15-minute period and that's why they got the two goals. We have to improve.

"We know that the return leg will be tough, but we'll pull off the comeback."