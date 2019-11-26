Valverde calls for perspective over Barcelona form

English
Ernesto Valverde has called for perspective over Barcelona's form, with his side top of LaLiga and on track to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

Barca host Borussia Dortmund in Group F on Wednesday knowing a victory will be enough to book their progression, though they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Slavia Prague earlier in the month.

While Barcelona have won seven of their past eight league games to sit clear of Real Madrid on goal difference, results such as a loss at Levante have raised questions over Valverde's future.

Frenkie de Jong told reporters that "we're not playing as badly as people think" and Valverde then agreed with the midfielder's assessment when he appeared at a news conference.

"Of course, when we don't play well there are things we have to improve, but you need perspective," Valverde said. 

