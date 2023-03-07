UEFA to reimburse Liverpool fans who attended Paris Champions League final

UEFA will reimburse all Liverpool supporters who attended last year's chaos-hit Champions League final between the English club and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris, European football's governing body said on Tuesday.

Heavily criticised in an independent report published last month for organisational failures which "almost led to disaster", UEFA said its refund scheme would cover the entire Liverpool allocation of 19,618 tickets, as well as supporters of Real and other spectators affected by the trouble outside the stadium.