UEFA Champions League – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic – Preview

WATCH EVERY MATCH FROM THE 2022/23 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE ON beIN SPORTS!

Shakhtar Donetsk face Celtic in Group F on Wednesday in a game which will take place at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite a bright start, Celtic were beaten 3-0 by reigning champions Real Madrid while Shakhtar pulled off a stunning 4-1 away victory over RB Leipzig which cost Dominic Tedesco his job.

It wasn’t so long ago (July, to be precise) that Ukrainian side Shakhtar were demanding 50m euros in damages from FIFA over lost transfer fees.

Shakhtar have been regulars in the UEFA Champions League for a number of years now, and argue they missed out on four transfer fees following FIFA’s decision that players could suspend their contracts following Russia’s invasion.

Despite this turbulent buildup to Shakhtar’s Champions League campaign, it couldn’t have started any better.

Igor Jovicevic’s side were seen as the underdogs heading to RB Leipzig and pulled off a sensational result in their opening match. Goals from Marian Shved (2), Mykhaylo Mudryk and Lassina Traore propelled the side to an eye-catching 4-1 victory.

Club Director and former Croatian international Darijo Srna has compared 21-year-old Mudryk, a rumoured transfer target of Arsenal, to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr:

“Mudryk is the best player in Europe in this position after Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. After Mbappe and Vinicius, I don’t see a third player other than Mudryk in this position in Europe. Mudryk has crazy potential.”

Shakhtar will once again be playing away from home, as has been the case since May 2014. The difference being to previous years, the Ukrainian side will now have to play in Poland and entirely miss out on any form of home advantage.

A win over Celtic would go a long way to securing progression from the group stages for the first time since 2018.

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted Team:

Trubin; L Taylor, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Shved, Zubkov, Mudryk

UCL Group Stages – Wednesday 14th September 2022

KO – 19:45 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

Celtic are back in the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2017/18 season and Ange Postecoglou will be aiming to qualify out of Group F ahead of RB Leipzig and tonight’s opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk.

After a 4-0 drubbing of biggest rivals Rangers, the Hoops would have entered the clash against Europe’s reigning champions Real Madrid with cautious confidence.

Buoyed by the home crowd, Celtic began the clash as the more energetic of the two sides, with Callum McGregor hitting the woodwork from distance. Daizen Maeda passed up on a brilliant opportunity after the half time interval and the visitors seized their opportunity.

Goals from Vinicius Junior, the timeless Luka Modric and a rare moment of joy for Eden Hazard in a Real Madrid shirt condemned the Scottish champions to an opening night defeat and a place at the bottom of Group F, albeit with some important lessons learned.

While fatigue may have been an issue for Postecoglou’s side in their Champions League opener, the Hoops have had the weekend off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and will be suitably rested.

Celtic are expected to be without Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt due to injuries.

Celtic Predicted Team:

Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, G Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota