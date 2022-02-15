UEFA Champions League – PSG vs Real Madrid – Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Two of Europe’s most expensively assembled sides meet at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night in a blockbuster opening to the Champions League round of 16.

PSG finished second behind Man City in Group A to secure their place in the knockout stages while Real Madrid took first place in Group D, despite a hiccup against group stage debutants Sheriff Tiraspol.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently coasting 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. Despite their perceived domestic dominance, the former Tottenham manager has often received criticism for below-par team performances and failing to get the best out of his star-studded squad.

The Parisians required a 93rd minute strike from Kylian Mbappe to beat Rennes last time out, with the scorer of that goal the subject of intense transfer speculation linking him to their round of 16 opponents for quite some time.

It is often argued that PSG will struggle to lift a European Cup due to their lack of real challenges throughout their domestic campaign. However, with the sheer quality at Pochettino’s disposal the French outfit will feel they have more than enough firepower to outgun whatever opponent comes their way.

While PSG did not exactly set the world alight during the group stages, picking up 11 points from their six games, a number of the club’s new players were still in the bedding in period and getting better acquainted to one another’s playing styles. Regardless of the outlay on players, they must still be allowed time to click.

PSG’s high-profile signing of Argentinian superstar and 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was largely completed with a view to deliver that one major trophy that has eluded their trophy cabinet.

While Messi has only notched two goals in Ligue 1, he has five goals in the same number of UCL appearances and will be keen to add to that tally against his own personal bitter rivals from his long association with Barcelona.

Neymar has returned to training following his ankle injury and may secure a spot on the bench, whilst Ander Herrera and former Madrid captain Sergio Ramos are expected to miss out. Idrissa Gueye, fresh from his Africa Cup of Nations triumph, should make the starting lineup.

PSG Predicted Team:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria

When – Tuesday 15th February 2022

KO – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

While you probably need no reminder of Real Madrid’s Champions League prowess, Los Blancos have won the coveted trophy on 13 occasions – more than any other side in history.

The Madrid Giants’ most recent triumphs in Europe’s top competition came in 2014 (W 4-1 vs Atletico Madrid), 2016 (D 1-1 vs Atletico Madrid – Won 5-3 on penalties), 2017 (W 4-1 vs Juventus) and 2018 (W 3-1 vs Liverpool).

Moving forward though since Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Zinedine Zidane’s departures, Real Madrid have managed to reach the semi-final last season, losing out to eventual winners Chelsea and exiting at the round of 16 stage in the two campaigns prior.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side sit top of La Liga but have managed just one win in their past four games with Sevilla narrowing the deficit to just four points during this period.

Real Madrid comfortably topped Group D but were made to blush at the Bernabeu as they were stunned by Sheriff Tiraspol in a 2-1 defeat. However, for the most part, it was a comfortable group stage outing finishing five point clear of second-placed Inter.





In terms of recent meetings between the two sides, the La Liga giants have lost two of their last three knockout clashes with PSG in the competition.

Karim Benzema has missed the last three matches for Real Madrid but is line to make a return to the starting eleven, alongside fellow French international Ferland Mendy.

Expect a fiercely competitive battle with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. The Italian may have endured an unsuccessful spell at Everton but remains one of only three managers to have won the Champions League three times and one of seven to have won the European Cup as both a player and a manager.

Real Madrid Predicted Team:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

For live Champions League knockout stage action, beIN SPORTS is the place to be!