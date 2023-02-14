UEFA Champions League - PSG vs Bayern Munich - Preview

Follow all the action from the UEFA Champions League on beIN SPORTS

French champions PSG host German champions Bayern Munich in an eye-catching Champions League last-16 first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Those associated with PSG will be hoping this is the season where the club finally has their name etched into the famous trophy, while Bayern Munich are seeking their seventh Champions League title.

Whilst PSG may sit top of Ligue 1, it has been a run of fixtures to forget for Christophe Galtier's side.

The Parisians were knocked out of the Coupe de France at the Round of 16 stage by rivals Marseille. A trip to Monaco's Louis II Stadium followed as the injury-hit champions looked to bounce back, but it's ultimately successive defeats for PSG ahead of a season-defining fixture against Bayern.

PSG need no reminder of Bayern's abilities. The Ligue 1 frontrunners met Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 Champions League final, eventually losing out 1-0 to PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman's goal.



Galtier has had his fair share of injury or vacation concerns to contend with since the return to domestic action following Argentina's World Cup triumph.

A good omen for PSG is that the side has won six of their previous seven Champions League home games at the Parc des Princes, and will be hoping for a positive first leg outcome.

Lionel Messi was absent for PSG's defeat to Monaco with a hamstring injury, but Galtier has said the World Cup champion will be fit to face Bayern in the first leg.

Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele have both been ruled out, while Kylian Mbappe has returned to training and is expected to feature on the substitute bench.

Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes were all rested for Saturday's defeat, but are expected to come into tbe back four against Bayern.

PSG Predicted Team:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Ruiz, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Messi, Neymar

Stadium - Parc des Princes



Bayern Munich suffered a sluggish restart to their Bundesliga campaign following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.

Three consecutive 1-1 draws to resume their season has allowed Bayern's rivals to close the gap, with Union Berlin sitting a point behind in second and fellow last-16 qualifiers Dortmund just three points off the pace.

Back-to-back victories over Mainz and Wolfsburg in the DFB Pokal and Bundesliga will have raised confidence levels going into what's sure to be a fascinating first leg affair.

Bayern were drawn alongside some of European football's finest sides in the shape of Barcelona and Inter Milan during the group stages, but progressed with typical efficiency - failing to drop a single point under Julian Nagelsmann.

The German champions have progressed from the last-16 in nine of the last 10 seasons and will look to take advantage of PSG's first real dip in form under Galtier.

Yann Sommer is expected to make his first Champions League start for Bayern, in place of the injured Manuel Neuer who will not feature for the remainder of the season.

Senegal star Sadio Mane will remain sidelined alongside Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and Lucas Hernandez.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team:

Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting