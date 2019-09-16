UEFA Champions League Preview – Group H

Mitch Freeley

You can follow all the action from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League via beIN CONNECT

The Champions League is back underway in a matter of days, and beIN SPORTS has you covered with coverage of every game from Europe’s premium club competition. Ahead of the kick-off, we take a look at group H which includes last season’s semi-finalists Ajax and Europa League winners Chelsea. Don’t forget you can watch all the UEFA Champions League action via beIN CONNECT.

Ajax

Nickname - de Godenzonen (Sons of the Gods)

After a thrilling run to the semi-finals last season, Ajax will be looking to do the same all over again. Such is the modern economics of football, Erik ten Hag waved goodbye to Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus respectively. Still, the extended run in Europe and the fees demanded from both players means that Ajax was able to keep the majority of stars from the semi-final run. Having already navigated two qualification rounds to make the group stages, you never know, history could repeat itself again this season for the Dutch giants.

Player to Watch – Despite being heavily linked with a move away from Amsterdam, Hakim Ziyech committed to a new long-term deal till 2022. The Moroccan international was a key player in the run to the semi-final and a vital attacking outlet for the side. Ziyech has plenty of tricks in his locker and a threat from set-pieces, he could stand out again for Ajax in the Champions League.

Chelsea

Nickname – The Blues

Chelsea has switched tact this season, electing to focus on youth talent rather than established names. Club legend Frank Lampard has recruited from Championship side Derby with the brief of developing academy prospects. So far, it has seemed to have worked with both Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham standing out in the side. However the Champions League will prove to be a different proving ground, and it will be interesting to see how the youthful side who are currently the Europa League Champions can step up in Europe’s top club competition.

Player to Watch – Fresh from scoring a hat-trick over the weekend Tammy Abraham will be welcoming the challenge of European football. Having stepped up from a stint in the Championship on loan with Aston Villa, Abraham is likely to lead the line for the Blues. Even at 21, the Camberwell born striker has plenty of composure in front of goal and the early evidence in his career certainly shows that the future looks bright for Chelsea's number nine.

LOSC

Nickname – Les Dogues (The Great Danes)

Lille returns to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season and will be targeting progression to the knockout phase for the first time since the 2006/07 where they lost to eventual semi-finalists Manchester United in the round of sixteen. After finishing second in Ligue 1, Christophe Galtier will be hoping that his side can make a splash in the Champions League.

Player to Watch – Renato Sanches will be looking to rebuilding his career in Ligue 1, after a mixed time with Bayern Munich. The Portuguese midfielder was widely hailed as one of the best young prospects in world football after an inspirational Euro 2016 tournament. Sanches has failed to kick-on at Bayern and will be hoping for regular football and a run in the Champions League could be just what he needs to reach the next level of his career. At just 22-years old time is certainly on his side.

Valencia

Nickname – Los Che (The Mates)

Valencia returns to the Champions League for a second consecutive season and will be targeting a player in the round of sixteen for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Off the pitch, Valencia has just replaced long-term manager Marcelino with former Real Madrid assistant coach Albert Celades. It’s going to be interesting to see how the side who was created by Marcelino adapts to the methods of their new boss.

Player to Watch – After impressing last season in Europe, Portuguese winger Gonçalo Guedes will be targeting another eye-catching display on the continent. Often utilized on the left-wing, Guedes likes to cut in and unleash a fierce shot, in a similar style to Cristiano Ronaldo. Having bagged three goals on Valencia’s run to the semi-finals in the Europa League, the 22-year old could be vital if Valencia is to make to the knockout phase.

Group H Fixtures

Match Day 1

Ajax Vs Lille - beIN CONNECT

Chelsea Vs Valencia - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 2

Lille Vs Chelsea - beIN CONNECT

Valencia Vs Ajax - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 3

Ajax Vs Chelsea - beIN CONNECT

Lille Vs Valencia -beIN CONNECT

Match Day 4

Chelsea Vs Ajax - beIN CONNECT

Valencia Vs Lille - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 5

Valencia Vs Chelsea - beIN CONNECT

Lille Vs Ajax - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 6

Ajax Vs Valencia - beIN CONNECT

Chelsea Vs Lille - beIN CONNECT

As ever, beIN SPORTS is the place to watch every Champions League game for the 2019/20 season. Follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.