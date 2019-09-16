UEFA Champions League Preview – Group G

Mitch Freeley

You can follow all the action from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League via beIN CONNECT

The Champions League is back underway in a matter of days, and beIN SPORTS has you covered with coverage of every game from Europe’s premium club competition. Ahead of the kick-off, we take a look at group G which includes Benfica and RB Leipzig. Don’t forget you can watch all the UEFA Champions League action via beIN CONNECT.

Benfica

Nickname - Águias (Eagles)

One of the most storied sides in European football. Benfica will be looking to qualify for the knockout phase for the first time since the 16-17 Champions League tournament where they were dumped out at the round of sixteen by Borussia Dortmund. Recently in Europe, the Lisbon side has impressed and went all the way to the quarter-finals of last season’s Europa League inspired by João Félix. However, the teenager headed to Atletico Madrid in the summer, and Bruno Lage will be hoping that a member of his talented young side will step up again.

Player to Watch – Portuguese international Pizzi has started the season in fine goalscoring form. The 29-year old is in his sixth season at the Estádio da Luz and will be looking to make an impact in the Champions League. Often deployed on the left-wing, Pizzi will be looking to get more than his previous tally of two goals in the Champions League and could be the key player to fire Benfica into the round of sixteen.

Lyon

Nickname – Les Gones (The Kids)

After a summer of managerial change, Lyon will be looking to get up and running in the Champions League. Club president Jean-Michel Aulas has handed the reins of power to former midfielder Juninho Pernambucano, who is the new sporting director of the club. Fellow Brazilian Sylvinho was hired as head coach, and with a promising young side, the Ligue 1 team have a chance of making it out of the group stages.

Player to Watch – Young striker Moussa Dembélé has been handed the number nine shirt this season, and the former Celtic striker has been relishing the role of leading the line for Lyon. Having scored plenty of goals in the opening games of the Ligue 1 season, the 23-year old will be hoping to transfer that record into the Champions League. Dembele has plenty of pace, and coupled with composure in front of goal could be central for Lyon to make it to the round of sixteen for a second consecutive season.

RB Leipzig

Nickname – Die Roten Bullen (The Red Bulls)

RB Leipzig will be targeting group stage progression for the first time in their history in only their second-ever Champions League campaign. The Bundesliga side has quickly risen up the ranks of the German regional league since being formed in 2009. Backed by soft drinks manufacturer Red Bull, Leipzig have created a side now ready to push Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the league. In Julian Nagelsmann they have one of the most promising young managers in European football, and it will be interesting to see what the side from East Germany can do on the European stage.

Player to Watch – Having spent four years with the side, German International striker Timo Werner could be considered a veteran even at 23-years old. Having recentrly committed to a new long-term contract till 2023, Werner has the potential to make himself a legend at Leipzig and a central part of the side this campaign. A prolific marksman, the Stuttgart native could be the man to fire Die Roten Bullen into a first-ever Champions League knock-out phase.

Zenit St Petersburg

Nickname – Lvy (Lions)

Russian Champions Zenit Saint Petersburg return to the Champions for the first time since the 2015-16 season with a point to prove. Having reached the knockout phase in the Europa League in the three seasons since taking part in the Champions League, coach Sergei Semak will certainly belive his side have enough to kick onto the next level. With an exciting blend of South American stars and experienced Russian professionals, Zenit has the potential to make the round of sixteen in this wide-open Group G.

Player to Watch – Burley attacker Artem Dzyuba is likely to lead the line and will be the focus of the team going forward. The 31-year old relishes the big occasion, purely based on his goalscoring antics with Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. A muscular presence in the frontline, Dzyuba will be expected to be a threat at set-pieces and to hold the ball up for team-mates.

Group G Fixtures

Match Day 1

Lyon VS Zenit St Petersburg - beIN CONNECT

Benfica vS RB Leipzig - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 2

RB Leipzig Vs Lyon - beIN CONNECT

Zenit St Petersburg Vs Benfica - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 3

RB Leipzig Vs Zenit St Petersburg - beIN CONNECT

Benfica Vs Lyon - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 4

Zenit St Petersburg Vs RB Leipzig - beIN CONNECT

Lyon Vs Benfica - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 5

Zenit St Petersburg Vs Lyon - beIN CONNECT

RB Leipzig Vs Benfica - beIN CONNECT

Match Day 6

Benfica Vs Zenit St Petersburg - beIN CONNECT

Lyon Vs RB Leipzig - beIN CONNECT

As ever, beIN SPORTS is the place to watch every Champions League game for the 2019/20 season. Follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.