UEFA Champions League Preview – Group F

The Champions League is back underway in a matter of days, and beIN SPORTS has you covered with coverage of every game from Europe's premium club competition. Ahead of the kick-off, we take a look at group F which includes Barcelona, Dortmund and Inter Milan.

Barcelona

Nickname - Blaugrana

After a stunning defeat to Liverpool in the semi-finals last season, Barcelona will be looking to go one step further in their quest for a sixth Champions League title. Ernesto Valverde has strengthened significantly in the summer with the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, and along with the genius talent of Lionel Messi, the Catalans always have a chance of winning the Champions League.

Player to Watch – Frenkie de Jong announced himself onto the European stage last season with a string of performances with Ajax to inspire the Dutch giants to the semi-final. The 22-year old sparked off a bidding war between Europe’s top sides before signing with Barca in the summer. The midfielder is a sublime passer of the ball and Blaugura fans will be hoping de Jong can make the difference for their side.

Borussia Dortmund

Nickname – Der BVB (The BVB)

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to go a step further than their disappointing round of sixteen exit last season. Lucian Favre has put together a young, exciting squad who will be looking to push Borussia Dortmund all the way in the Bundesliga. Add in the summer signings of Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Mats Hummels and Borussia could be looking at reaching the latter stages of the Champions League, providing they can navigate a tricky group.

Player to Watch – Jadon Sancho has quickly turned into one of Dortmund’s most influential players. The English teenager has stood out from the start of the season in the Bundesliga and will be looking to continue that form on the European stage. The tricky winger has pace to burn and will be relishing the opportunity to take on the likes of Barcelona an Inter Milan.

Inter Milan

Nickname – I Nerazzurri (The Black and Blues)

It’s all change at Inter Milan, with Antonio Conte taking the reins at the three-time European cup winners. After just qualifying on the final day of the season for the Champions League, Inter is looking to make waves again in Europe. Conte has demanded an overhaul in the playing staff bringing in the likes of Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid and Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United, whilst the disruptive influences of Mauro Icardi and Raga Nainggolan have left the squad.

Player to Watch – Romulu Lukaku was Inter’s marquee signing in the summer and the Belgian international has plenty to prove at his new club. Having already impressed early in the season, Lukaku will have to share the responsibility of leading the line with former Manchester United team-mate Alexis Sanchez. A few goals against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund should settle any doubts the Inter fans may have over their new number nine.

Slavia Praha

Nickname – Červenobílí (The red and whites)

Czech champions Slavia Praha have qualified for the Champions League ground stages for only the second time in their history and will be looking to mix it with some of the most storied clubs in the European game. Having defeated Romanian side Cluj to get to the group stage, head coach Jindřich Trpišovský will be looking forward to the chance to test himself against the very best.

Player to Watch – Tomáš Souček top-scored for the side last season, and will be looking to play an influential role from central midfielder. A threat from corners and the side’s penalty taker expect the 6ft 4 midfielder to cause plenty of problems in the air for opposition defenders.

Group F Fixtures

Match Day 1

Inter Milan Vs Slavia Prague

Borussia Dortmund Vs Barcelona

Match Day 2

Slavia Prague Vs Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona Vs Inter Milan

Match Day 3

Inter Milan Vs Borussia Dortmund

Slavia Prague Vs Barcelona

Match Day 4

Barcelona Vs Slavia Prague

Borussia Dortmund Vs Inter Milan

Match Day 5

Barcelona Vs Borussia Dortmund

Slavia Prague Vs Inter Milan

Match Day 6

Borussia Dortmund Vs Slavia Prague

Inter Milan Vs Barcelona

