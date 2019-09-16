UEFA Champions League Preview – Group E

Mitch Freeley

The Champions League is back underway in a matter of days, and beIN SPORTS has you covered with coverage of every game from Europe's premium club competition. Ahead of the kick-off, we take a look at group E which includes reigning European Champions Liverpool.

Genk

Nickname - De Smurfen (The Smurfs)

Belgian champions Genk return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2011–12 season, and will be plotting an upset in Group E. Having won the Belgian League by just two points in the championship round, meaning an automatic qualification spot. A number of key players departed in the summer including exciting winger Leandro Trossard so it will be interesting to see how Felice Mazzù’s side are able to adapt in the Champions League.

Player to Watch – Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta top-scored in the league last season to ensure that Genk won the league for the first time since 2011. The all-action attacker picked up an injury recently on international duty and Genk fans will be hoping he can be fit to participate in the group stages.

Liverpool

Nickname – The Reds

After sweeping to a sixth European Cup last season, Liverpool will be confident of reaching the latter stages again. Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have a dominant side who are well versed in the demands of the Champions League. Lead by the formidable attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane don’t be surprised if Liverpool goes all the way again to lift a seventh European title.

Player to Watch – Virgil van Dijk was instrumental in Liverpool’s Champions League success last season. The defender was ever-present in the side, and his composure was crucial in Liverpool defeating the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich to reach the final. Confident with the ball at his feet, along with being exceptional at one on one duels, van Dijk was rightly recognized as UEFA defender of the year last season. Expect more of the same from the Dutch international.

Napoli

Nickname – Gli Azzurri (The Blues)

Napoli will be eyeing a place in the knockout phase of the Champions League, as they renew rivalries with Liverpool. Carlo Ancelotti heads into his second season in Naples in need of a trophy to underline his achievements with the side. Having kept the core of the side that has pushed Juventus in the league, whilst a number of key additions in the summer. Napoli could prove to be dark horses in this seasons competition.

Player to Watch – Herving Lozano arrives in Naples after an impressive goal-scoring season at PSV Eindhoven. The Mexican international who is known as ‘Chucky’ in his homeland has the potential to be a breakout star for the Italians and will provide much-needed competition for strikers Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne. A few eye-catching performances in the Champions League and Napoli could go deep into the knockout phase.

FC Salzburg

Nickname – Die Roten Bullen (The Red Bulls)

Salzburg returns to the Champions’ League group stage for the first time since 1994 and will be eager to make their mark on the competition. Fresh from winning a sixth straight Austrian Bundesliga crown, confidence will be high of causing an upset in Group E. Salzburg have made an impressive start to the domestic season, and will be hoping of carrying on that form onto the European stage.

Player to Watch – Teenage striker Erling Braut Håland has impressed in the opening games of the season and could be one of the players to watch in the side. Son of former Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Håland, the 19-year old has already been capped by Norway and his physical presence will cause defenders plenty of problems.

Group E Fixtures

Match Day 1

FC Red Bull Salzburg Vs KRC Genk

Napoli Vs Liverpool

Match Day 2

KRC Genk Vs Napoli

Liverpool Vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Match Day 3

FC Red Bull Salzburg Vs Napoli

KRC Genk Vs Liverpool

Match Day 4

Liverpool Vs KRC Genk

Napoli Vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Match Day 5

KRC Genk Vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool Vs Napoli

Match Day 6

FC Red Bull Salzburg Vs Liverpool

Napoli Vs KRC Genk

