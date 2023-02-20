UEFA Champions League - Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Preview

Follow all the action from the UEFA Champions League knockout stages on beIN SPORTS

Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in a repeat of the 2021/22 Champions League final.

The Reds finished Group A in second place behind Napoli, while Real Madrid topped Group F ahead of Celtic, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig.

Liverpool's Champions League campaign did not begin on the highest of notes. Jurgen Klopp's side were humbled 4-1 by Napoli on matchday one, but reacted in sensational style winning the next five group stage fixtures to qualify in second place - missing out on top spot due to goal difference.

While their Premier League form has been nothing short of underwhelming for Liverpool supporters, Klopp's side have registered back-to-back victories over Merseyside rivals Everton and Newcastle United.

While Liverpool are currently seven points adrift of the Champions League places and performing below the lofty expectations set last season when challenging for a quadruple, you simply can't rule out the Reds when it comes to the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have only exited the Champions League at this stage once in the last five years, when they were beaten by Real Madrid's city rivals Atletico in dramatic fashion.

Last year's Champions League final was marred by ugly scenes outside the Stade de France ahead of kick-off, as Liverpool supporters were subjected to abhorrent treatment upon trying to enter the ground. An independent report stated that the "primary responsibility" for the poor manner in which the event was policed lies with UEFA.

Liverpool are currently on a six-game winless run against Real Madrid - their worst run against a single opponent in Champions League history and will be desperate to rectify that this evening.

Liverpool will be without key players Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara, while Darwin Nunez picked up a shoulder injury in the win over Newcastle and remains a doubt.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Real Madrid left football fans across the world dumbstruck on numerous occasions throughout last season's unforgettable Champions League campaign for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were pitted against some of the best sides in the world throughout the knockout stages, seeing off Chelsea, PSG and Man City on their way to the final win over Liverpool.

Fast forward to this season though and it's certainly been more of a bumpy ride for Ancelotti's men. While Real were beaten just once in the Champions League group stages by RB Leipzig and qualified top of the pile, it is their La Liga form that has been cause for concern.

Real Madrid are eight points behind league-leading Barcelona, at real risk of losing their La Liga crown to Xavi and Co. Defeats after the World Cup-enforced restart to Villarreal and Mallorca led to inevitable questions surrounding Ancelotti's future, however the Italian looks to be safe in his seat until at least June providing there is no major dip in form.

Real fans may have been wondering whether they would be without Karim Benzema after he was left out of the clash with Osasuna. The Ballon d'Or winner was suffering from muscular fatigue but is expected to return this evening.

Confirmed absentees for Ancelotti include Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos who have been left out of the squad due to illness, while Ferland Mendy misses out through a thigh injury.

Real Madrid Predicted Team:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr