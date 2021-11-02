UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Liverpool are aiming to complete the Champions League Group B double over Atletico Madrid when they host Diego Simeone’s side on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side emerged 3-2 winners at the Wanda Metropolitano last month and are the only team in the Premier League yet to taste defeat this season.

In the last meeting between the two sides, opening goals from Mohamed Salah and a stunning Naby Keita volley saw Liverpool race into a 2-0 lead inside 13 minutes, until Antoine Griezmann’s quick fire double restored parity before the 35th minute mark.

The Frenchman was unable to complete his hat-trick however, when he was given a straight sending off for a dangerous high boot into the face of Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool’s numerical advantage eventually reaped the desired reward, until the away side were awarded a penalty which Salah calmly converted for his brace and the three points.

More recently in Liverpool’s last encounter on home soil, the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton with Henderson and Mane’s goals cancelled out by Mwepu and Trossard.

This was a somewhat minor blip in a season where the 2019/20 champions are sat in second spot behind Chelsea, recording the most draws (4) out of sides comprising the current Top 7.

Klopp’s Reds are comfortably top of Group B with 9 points and can secure qualification to the knockout stages with maximum points against Colchoneros.

Liverpool fans will need no reminder of their last home defeat to Atletico, the last-16 second leg in March 2020 when Atletico emerged 3-2 winners to take the quarter-final place.

Guinea international Keita is out contention alongside James Milner and Harvey Elliot, while a welcome boost confirmed by Klopp is that Fabinho and Thiago are in contention to feature.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

When – Wednesday 3rd November 2021

KO – 23:00 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

After a three-game winless run started by the defeat to Liverpool, Atletico Madrid comfortably beat Real Betis 3-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Sunday’s Halloween fixture.

As for their Group B showing thus far, Simeone’s side are sat in second spot with one win (Away vs AC Milan, W 2-1), one draw (Home vs Porto, D 0-0) and one loss (Home vs Liverpool, L 3-2).

Shortly before the COVID pandemic halted football and much of the globe, Atletico sent Liverpool crashing out of the Champions League with an unforgettable 3-2 win on Merseyside courtesy of goals from Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata’s last-minute strike in extra time.

Griezmann’s absence will be a blow for the Rojiblancos and will force Simeone to alter his tactics to provide his side with the attacking impetus required to penetrate one of the Premier League’s finest defences.

While Simeone has built a reputation on solid defensive foundations, his tactical instructions issued to defenders on the night will be of great importance as Atleti look to contain the Premier League’s highest scorers (29 goals in 10 games).

The away side have been prolific in front of goal themselves though in recent weeks, scoring at least two goals in each of their last six games in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Team:

Oblak; Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Felix, Suarez, Correa

Team for Liverpool ✈️ pic.twitter.com/DPP1wDka2O — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 2, 2021

For live Champions League action, beIN SPORTS is the place to be!