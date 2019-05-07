UEFA Champions League - Jose Mourinho Reaction

You can follow all the action from Liverpool Vs Barcelona via our Live Blog

Whilst the former Real Madrid boss is calling it like it is. That was a Collapse from the Catalans!

Jose was scathing on Barcelona's defending for the decisive fourth goal. Labelling it U14 Football! Unbelievable!

"That 4th goal, if you see that in an Under 14 or Under 15 match you would say the kids have no mentality to play football. To concede that goal really shows you a state of mind!"



"How to justify that is very difficult. I'd like to see Valverde explain that."



All over! Liverpool somehow book their place in the Champions League final with a 4-0 win over Barcelona! Understandably Jose is full of praise for Jurgen Klopp

Mourinho was impressed by Liverpool in the first half. Is the comeback on?

"Their attitude was phenomenal."



"If the second goal happens, there will be an earthquake in that stadium!"



Jose Mourinho impressed by Liverpool in the first half.



Just before the game now, Jose has labelled Liverpool's chances as "Almost impossible" but still had plenty of praise of the atmosphere generated at Anfield.

"Even people that is not in love with that club have to admit it's a magnificent club."



"One of the best atmospheres that I have ever played football is Anfield."



Jose Mourinho on his respect for Liverpool Football Club.



Great analysis from Mourinho breaking down the Barca line up!

"We are in the generation where some people like to sell their philosophy.



"You still have to win!"



Jose Mourinho calls Barcelona's playing style under Ernesto Valverde "effective".



In team news, Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah & Roberto Firmino. Mourinho believed it's the loss of the Brazilian which is bigger for the Reds tonight!

"Firmino is probably more important than what people think."



Jose Mourinho on why the Brazilian is so important to Liverpool's attacking play.



How much will he be missed tonight?



Onto the game tonight! Liverpool have a huge task to get the better of Leo Messi & Co! Still, Jose can't resist a jab at the infamous ghost goal scored by Luis Garcia at Anfield in 2004!

"Anfield is a magic place to play.



"They can even score goals that the players don't score, like it happened in 2004/05 when Luis Garcia didn't score the goal, the crowd scored the goal!"



The first subject of the night for the Special one to tackle, the rise of Ajax in this seasons tournament. Unsurprisingly, Jose compares the current crop of Ajax stars to his own Porto side who won the Champions League in 2004.

"What Ajax is trying to do now is what we did in 2004: to be the surprise."



Mourinho knows what it's like to cause an upset in the Champions League. He led Porto to an unlikely triumph in 2004.



Jose Mourinho is joining us in the studio this evening! You can hear all the insights from the Special One on Liverpool Vs Barcelona. So stick around for everything the former Manchester United man has to say.