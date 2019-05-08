UEFA Champions League - Jose Mourinho Reaction

You can follow all the action from Ajax Vs Tottenham in our Live blog of the game!

Half-Time! Ajax are firmly in control! 2-0 up! Jose is full of praise for the young side and in particular a certain Mr De Jong.

"We were having a laugh after 4 or 5 minutes, the kid De Jong was doing backheels!"



"The team is in such a moment of self-esteem that they look very powerful."



Jose Mourinho is a big fan of this Ajax side!#beINMourinho #AJATOT





Semi-finals are all about winning according to the Special One! You can't disagree with him!

"You don't want to be the 'King of Almost'. You don't want to finish your career, 'CV: almost 20 times'!" 😂



Jose Mourinho on the importance of winning trophies as a manager. #beINMourinho #beINUCL #AJATOT





Onto tonight's game! Pre-game comments from Maurico Pochettino suggested he might leave Spurs "If" they win the Champions League, the advice from Jose, Don't do it!

"I would tell him not to do it."



Mauricio Pochettino has said he would consider quitting Tottenham if they complete Champions League miracle. 😯



Jose Mourinho says that would be a mistake.#beINMourinho #beINUCL #AJATOT





The first order of business, praise for Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp for that comeback! What a result!

"The empathy between the manager and the club structure is the most important thing. You must be happy. You can be a person who loves to laugh but if you're not happy you don't laugh a lot."



Mourinho on how Liverpool are getting it right both on and OFF the pitch#beINMourinho pic.twitter.com/xOuRtc6h2z — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) May 8, 2019

Welcome to the Live Blog on our special studio guest Jose Mourinho! The Special One is bound to have plenty to say! So stick around for all the insights from the former Manchester United boss, who knows a thing or two about winning the Champions League.