UEFA Champions League - Jose Mourinho Reaction

Join us for all the latest updates from our special studio guest Jose Mourinho who will be watching Ajax Vs Tottenham

You can follow all the action from Ajax Vs Tottenham in our Live blog of the game! 

Half-Time! Ajax are firmly in control! 2-0 up! Jose is full of praise for the young side and in particular a certain Mr De Jong. 

Semi-finals are all about winning according to the Special One! You can't disagree with him! 

Onto tonight's game! Pre-game comments from Maurico Pochettino suggested he might leave Spurs "If" they win the Champions League, the advice from Jose, Don't do it! 

 

The first order of business, praise for Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp for that comeback! What a result! 

 

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog on our special studio guest Jose Mourinho! The Special One is bound to have plenty to say! (He did yesterday) So stick around for all the insights from the former Manchester United boss, who knows a thing or two about winning the Champions League. 

