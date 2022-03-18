UEFA Champions League - Draw

European Champions Chelsea will have to take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.



Madrid, who amazingly overturned PSG in the first leg will be a tough test for the Blues, especially considering their off-field issues with owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned.



Elsewhere, last year's beaten finalists Manchester City will take on the side that knocked out local rivals Manchester City. Villarreal, who stunned Juventus will have a tough test against German giants Bayern Munich and Benfica's prize for beating Ajax will be a test against Premier League side Liverpool.