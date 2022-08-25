Just going through those important technical elements... Which are... broadly...



The trophy is here! Let's GOOOO!



Here we go then! The UCL draw is underway! A little preamble before we get down to business!



Who are you backing to win the Champions League this season?



So here we go! All set for the UCL draw! The pots are looking tasty!

Those all important pots ahead of the @ChampionsLeague group stage draw tonight!👌



When is the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw?



The Champions League draw is set to take place on Thursday the 25th of August 2022 from Istanbul, Turkey from 19:00 Mecca. You will be able to watch the draw live on beIN SPORTS 1 EN.









Which teams will be taking part in the Champions League?



All 32 teams have qualified for the group stages. With the final three sides are set to be confirmed later at the end of the Play-offs.



Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Marseille (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Celtic (SCO)



Play-off Winners

Benfica (POR)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)



Rangers (SCO)



Copenhagen (DEN)



Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)



How does the draw work?



26 teams were given direct entry to the group stage and the six winners of the play-off games.

Teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2021/22 titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the UEFA club coefficient rankings.

In the case of teams from the same country being drawn in the same group, clubs will be paired in order to split their games between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the case of countries with four sides in the tournament, two pairings will be made.

No team can play a side from their own country. Further restrictions could be added ahead of the draw on Thursday.



How do the groups work?



All 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams. The top two sides will qualify for the round of sixteen, whilst the third-placed team will go to the UEFA Europa League knockout stage, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for a place in the round of 16.



When will the games happen?



The group games are set to take place before the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.



Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November





Where will the 2022/23 Champions League final take place?



The final will occur at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on the 10th of June 2023. The stadium had previously hosted the 2005 final between Liverpool and AC Milan.