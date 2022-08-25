UEFA Champions League Draw

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortmund

Bayern Munich were placed in the same section as Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona in Thursday's draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage in Istanbul, while Erling Haaland will face his former club as Manchester City were paired with Borussia Dortmund. Bayern and Barcelona will also come up against Inter Milan in Group C, which is completed by the Czech champions Viktoria Plzen. Bayern beat Barcelona 8-2 in a one-off quarter-final in Lisbon in 2020, while the Catalans also lost 3-0 twice to the Germans last season as they were eliminated in the group stage. Lewandowski, 34, signed for Barcelona during the close season for a fee that could reach 50 million euros ($49.9m) after scoring 344 goals in eight years at Bayern. Haaland left Dortmund for Premier League champions City in the close season. Those sides will also face Sevilla and Danish champions FC Copenhagen in Group G. Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool will play Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A, while reigning champions Real Madrid will face Celtic as well as RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain -- who again start among the favourites to win a trophy that has continued to escape them since the Qatari takeover of more than a decade ago -- will meet Juventus as well as Benfica and Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa in Group H. Chelsea, winners in 2021, will take on Serie A champions AC Milan as well as Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in Group E, while Tottenham Hotspur will face last season's Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt along with Sporting Lisbon and Marseille in Group D. Porto and Atletico Madrid meet for the second season running in Group B, which also featured Bayer Leverkusen and Belgian champions Club Brugge. This season's group stage will begin with the first round of games on September 6 and 7. All six matchdays will be played in the space of nine weeks, finishing on November 1 and 2, with UEFA needing to complete the group stage before the World Cup begins on November 20.



The DRAW IS DONE!



Group A - Ajax , Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B - FC Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Brugge

Group C - Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter, Viktoria Plzeň

Group D - Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting, Marseille

Group E - AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F - Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G - Man City, Sevilla, Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H - PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa





"Teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2021/22 titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the UEFA club coefficient rankings.

In the case of teams from the same country being drawn in the same group, clubs will be paired in order to split their games between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the case of countries with four sides in the tournament, two pairings will be made.

No team can play a side from their own country."





When is the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw?



The Champions League draw is set to take place on Thursday the 25th of August 2022 from Istanbul, Turkey from 19:00 Mecca.









Which teams will be taking part in the Champions League?



All 32 teams have qualified for the group stages. With the final three sides are set to be confirmed later at the end of the Play-offs.



How does the draw work?



26 teams were given direct entry to the group stage and the six winners of the play-off games.

How do the groups work?



All 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams. The top two sides will qualify for the round of sixteen, whilst the third-placed team will go to the UEFA Europa League knockout stage, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for a place in the round of 16.



When will the games happen?



The group games are set to take place before the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.



Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November





Where will the 2022/23 Champions League final take place?



The final will occur at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on the 10th of June 2023. The stadium had previously hosted the 2005 final between Liverpool and AC Milan.