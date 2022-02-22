UEFA Champions League - Chelsea vs Lille - LIVE! Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Chelsea vs Lille - Live Stream



LIVE BLOG





Chelsea confirm their team news!

Chelsea are raring to go in the warm-up!



The team news is in! Romelu Lukaku is on the bench! Carrie Brown has the latest...



We asked you earlier today who you fancied to win tonight, and It's safe to say most of you backed Chelsea!



📍 Stamford Bridge



🤔 Predictions for tonight's 1st leg between Chelsea and LOSC Lille? #beINUCL #CHELOSC #UCL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 22, 2022



As for Lille, the Ligue 1 champions are struggling this season domestically, but can they pull off a shock against the European Champions?





Everything seems all correct in the Chelsea dressing room!



A big UCL night ahead! Many happy returns on this momentous day of 2/22/22 to Chelsea legend Branislav Ivanović, we couldn't resist posting this tweet earlier today!

