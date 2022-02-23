UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Man United - Live Blog

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd – Live Stream
Our man at the Wanda Metropolitano Adriano Del Monte runs through the team news and shares his views ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd.
Here is how Ralf Rangnick sets his side up for this evening's 1st leg...
The lineups are in! First up, here's the home side...
Patrice Evra is backing his former teammate for success tonight against his old rivals!
Atletico Madrid Predicted Team:
Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez
Manchester United Predicted Team:
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
What do you think of tonight's predicted line ups...? Not long to go now!
Meanwhile, over in the Manchester United camp, Ralf Rangnick answered a series of questions ahead of tonight's 1st leg.
Welcome to tonight's live blog bringing you all the buildup, team news and live coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United! Here's a video from Atletico Madrid to get you in the mood for tonight's clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.