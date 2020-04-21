UEFA Champions League Assist Kings

Joel Richards

For all of the joy that surrounds a goal, it’s quite easy to forget the intricacies that surround how they came to be. So, in this feature, we’ve decided to honour some of the world’s greatest playmakers who are in the Champions League’s top five for assists.

*Spoiler alert: Yes, you know the top two already*

5. Angel Di Maria – 25 Assists

Predominately left-footed, Di Maria made his Champions League bow with Benfica in 2007 but a disappointing group stage campaign curtailed the Argentinian’s involvement prematurely.

Di Maria would have to wait until 2010 to taste further action on Europe’s biggest stage, and none came bigger than the Santiago Bernabeu. As part of an attacking unit that contained Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst others, the man from Roasrio played his part in Real reaching at least the semi-final in each of his four seasons in Spain.

In 2014, Di Maria’s finest hour came as he helped secure La Decima with a 4-1 win over city rivals Atletico Madrid. Deployed as an offensive midfielder behind the front three, it was Di Maria who made the breakthrough for Los Blancos in extra-time. A mazy dribble past three defenders allowed Di Maria to unleash a shot that was parried by Thibaut Courtois into the path of Gareth Bale to head Real in front.

A mixed season at Manchester United followed before he signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2015, and after a slow beginning, he has grown to become an integral part of a side spearheaded by the attacking genius of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

4. Andres Iniesta – 26 Assists

One of the finest midfielders of his generation, Iniesta provided the ammunition for Barcelona to win four Champions League titles in the space of a decade.

As part of one of club football’s greatest ever sides, the diminutive midfielder’s eye for a pass and his quick feet was a huge asset. El Ilusionista’s versatility was also a huge strength in terms of his creativity as it meant his contributions going forward rarely suffered.

Iniesta’s precise passing was none more evident than in the Catalan giant’s most recent European triumphs. In the 2011 final against Manchester United, Iniesta took his time to assess the oncoming presence of Michael Carrick and Ji-Sung Park to calmly pass sideways to Lionel Messi who then emphatically fired Barcelona into a 2-1 lead.

Four years later, Iniesta popped up in the box after a clever opening from Neymar allowed the No.8 to take the ball away from the Juventus defence with his first touch. With the outside of his right foot, the second touch was perfectly weighted for the centrally unmarked Ivan Rakitic to score past Gianluigi Buffon and put Barca ahead.

It is little wonder that the Blaugrana have struggled to fill the Iniesta-shaped hole in their side since the departure of a club icon in 2018.

3. Ryan Giggs – 27 Assists

An integral figure during the glory years, the Premier League’s all-time assist king with 162 makes the podium in the Champions League stakes. Had assists been counted since the competition’s inception, it’s fair to say the current Wales manager may be top of the pile by some distance.

Whether it was as a fast and energetic winger in his early years, or as a deep-lying central midfielder in his later days, Giggs was a constant source for Manchester United attackers to benefit from his excellent crossing and passing abilities.

On the continent, Giggs played his part as United staged one of the competition’s greatest ever comebacks to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the 1999 final. A hashed clearance from David Beckham’s corner found the No.11 on the edge of the box before his scuffed goal-bound shot was turned in by Teddy Sheringham to claw the Red Devils level.

Giggs and United would taste glory again in 2008 when Chelsea was defeated on penalties in Moscow, and though further success eluded them there’s no denying the Welshman’s place in the pantheon of all-time greats.

2. Lionel Messi – 33 Assists

Could it have been anyone else in the top two?

In a competition that has been dominated by two of the game’s all-time greats in the last decade, it is Messi who has to settle for the silver medal in this list.

Plenty has been said about Messi’s incredible feats elsewhere, (Link Messi articles) but what separates him from the mere mortal footballers is his all-round play. For every jaw-dropping goal scored, there’s been a glittering array of assists Barcelona’s all-time top scorer has provided for his teammates.

His competition best has seen the Argentinian notch five assists in three different campaigns, two of which contributed to Barcelona lifting the trophy in 2009 and 2015.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 38 Assists

Just as in the goal-scoring stakes, it is Cristiano Ronaldo who comes out on top.

The five-time Champions League winner has been a constant source of goals or assists for whoever he has represented in Europe’s premier competition. Although Ronaldo may have only posted five assists in two separate campaigns (2006-07 & 2016-17) the Portuguese superstar has shown greater levels of consistency in terms of his output for others.

How much longer their personal dual for individual records continues remains to be seen, but what is certain is their place atop such lists will take some beating for years to come.