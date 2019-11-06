UEFA Champions League - Arsene Wenger - Reaction

Mitch Freeley

You can watch every game from the Champions League via beIN CONNECT

No chat about Tottenham at the moment would be complete without a mention of Son Heung-min, Wenger belives the South Korean attacker did no wrong in his challenge with Andre Gomes over the weekend, which led to the Everton midfielder to break his ankle.

Tottenham head to Red Star Belgrade tonight, and the former Arsenal boss believes his old rivals are in need of a win in Europe to improve their Premier League form.

Good evening! We have Arsene Wenger in the beIN SPORTS studio for a another evening of Champions League action, including Red Star Belgrade Vs Tottenham. It should be an interesting evening, especially with all the speculation that Bayern Munich is interested in the services of the former Arsenal boss! Stick around for all the latest updates from Le Professor!