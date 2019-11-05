UEFA Champions League - Arsene Wenger Live Blog!

You can watch every game from the Champions League via beIN CONNECT
0-0 at Barcelona! Wenger is not happy with the performance of the Catalans!
Wenger rips into #FCBarcelona at half-time.#beINUCL #beINWenger
Right! Game time at the Nou Camp! More Wenger insights at half-time!
What about Antonine Griezmann? He's not made the perfect start for his new club. Wenger belives the World Cup winner is trying to hard.
Back to the Barcelona chat! Have Barcelona replaced the likes of Xavi and Iniesta in their midfield? Wenger blames the transfer policy of the Spanish giants!
Breaking News this evening, Liverpool will have to play two games within 24 hours in the League Cup and Club World Cup in Qatar. Arsene Wenger believes that the Reds have a big enough squad to battle on both fronts!
Barcelona is in the first game this evening, and Wenger has had his say on the La Liga Champions. Do the Blagura rely to much on Lionel Messi now?
So let's get down to business! Arsene Wenger has been mentioned as the next Bayern Munich manager, and we've wasted no time in asking the big question! Although, understandably the former Arsenal boss has been coy with his reply!
Good evening! The Champions League is back, and we have a very special guest in the beIN SPORTS studio! Arsene Wenger will be casting his critical eye over a host of games including Barcelona Vs Slavia Prague, Borussia Dortmund Vs Inter and Liverpool Vs Genk. I'm sure the former Arsenal supremo will also be asked about that vacant job going at Bayern Munich also! Be sure to stick around for all the latest updates from the French tactician!