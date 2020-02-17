UEFA announces new Champions League "Man of the Match" award

Zaher El Helou

As the Champions League will be back into action this week, UEFA has announced to give out an official Man of the Match award starting from the round of 16 onward.

Technical observers named by UEFA will decide who is the best performers in each of the knockouts after the full-time whistle with many factors to be considered such decisive moments, tactical maturity, creativity and inspiration, exceptional skill and fair play.

UEFA's Technical Observers as officially announced, are:

Packie Bonner

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper; made over 600 appearances for Celtic (1978–98).

Cosmin Contra

Ex-AC Milan, Atlético and Romania right-back; coached Romania (2017–19).

Aitor Karanka

Athletic Club and Real Madrid central defender; more recently a coach in England.

Robbie Keane

The Republic of Ireland's most-capped player (146 appearances) and international top scorer (68 goals).

Roberto Martínez

Current Belgium coach; successful in England with Swansea, Wigan and Everton.

Ginés Meléndez

Highly-regarded Spanish youth team coach; led La Roja to U17 and U19 successes.

Phil Neville

Ex-Manchester United and England defender/midfielder; current England women's boss.

Willi Ruttensteiner

Austrian coaching expert; current sporting director of the Israel national team.

Gareth Southgate

England manager since 2016; England defender/midfielder from 1995–2004.

