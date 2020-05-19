UCL Great Games - Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Aarran Summers

“This is a crazy, unique sport. Children and adults here tonight will never forget what happened. I dedicate this win to all the Barca fans who kept faith in us. We were massively criticised after the first leg.” – Luis Enrique (Former Barcelona Coach)

If you mention the phrase la remontada to any football supporter in Barcelona, they smile with pride. Their minds quickly trace back to the 8th March 2017, and a night where Barcelona faced Champions League humiliation. The damage was already complete, and the tie was over; Paris Saint-Germain was through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Barcelona were destroyed 4-0 in Paris, and with no away goal, the task seemed impossible. Luis Enrique looked destined for the exit door, and the Barcelona faithful were perhaps regretting even turning up to the Camp Nou.



Enrique remained optimistic because he had to be. No side had overturned a four-goal deficit in a Champions League knock-out game. “If Paris can score four goals, we can score six” he exclaimed in his pre-match press conference. Journalists’ eyebrows were raised, while Paris fans probably laughed; Enrique though remained calm and resolute. It would set the tone the next day.

When both teams walked onto the field, Paris were counting the minutes down to 90. Barcelona had to offer a prayer to a higher force and score early. Luis Suarez’s header on three minutes added a little bit of life to the tie. To some, it was merely a consolation; to others, there was a lift of anticipation. If Barcelona were going to fail – they would leave everything behind on the pitch.

Football is about crucial moments, and had it not been for Layvin Kurzawa’s own goal just before half-time, the comeback would have failed. Cue rising expectation at the Camp Nou. Barcelona had scored two and needed two more to take the tie to extra time. It was still Paris Saint-Germain in the proverbial driving seat, but Barcelona were pushing all the pedals.

Barcelona needed to start the second half like they did the first. Unai Emery cut a concerned figure in the technical area. When Lionel Messi scored Barcelona’s third from the penalty spot just after the break, it spelt disaster for Paris, but the French club needed only one moment to turn the tie.

As the Barcelona faithful roared, and the bench stood in amazement, the Catalan giants needed just one goal to tie the match. Like a wounded animal, PSG dropped back, but regardless of the score, any away goal for the French side would effectively end the contest.

Just after the hour, Edinson Cavani broke Barcelona hearts. Paris Saint-Germain were now losing 4-1, but it would become their most significant defeat. The wind of the Camp Nou was sucked out of its lungs. Barcelona needed to score three. Several supporters left the stadium. Oh, how they would regret that.

We would have to wait until two minutes before the end when the footballing gods smiled down on the Camp Nou. Paris Saint-Germain were to be outdone by their future star, the current most expensive football history, in Neymar. A free-kick and a penalty as the clock ticked into the 90-minute handed Barcelona a great lifeline. Paris Saint-Germain had a sense of déjà vu.

In the 95th minute, Neymar crossed in for Sergio Roberto to tap it over Paris Saint-Germain’s goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp. The Camp Nou erupted like Krakatoa. Enrique lost his sense of the world. Emery wiped his brow in stunned disbelief. Barcelona had done it against all the odds, and when the final whistle blew, it was pandemonium.

“Paris shouldn’t have made us dream” screamed their national publication L’Equipe. Paris Saint-Germain should never have lost the tie, but they did. “In football, anything is possible. Let no one doubt that again,” exclaimed Spanish publication Marca. Barcelona should never have won the tie, but they did.

The world had seen the most enthralling Champions League comeback, with parallels to Liverpool’s epic piece of theatre against AC Milan in the 2005 final. Whatever the opinion, that night at the Camp Nou will go down as one of the greatest moments in sporting history.



