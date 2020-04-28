Top 5 - UEFA Champions League Teenagers

Aarran Summers

We take a look at five precocious teenagers who have lit up the Champions League.

5. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema may be a prolific goal scorer for Real Madrid, but his Champions League career began in his native France. A product of the Lyon youth system, Benzema scored his first Champions League goal, in a 2-1 win over Rosenborg, before he scored his league goal.

Revered for his creativity, skill and fast attributes, Benzema has always been capable of playing in several attacking positions. It is this versatility in his game, learned and perfected from his youth, that has enabled the Frenchman to go on and win four Champions League titles with Real Madrid.



4. Patrick Kluivert

A teenage genius that developed into a world-class talent, Patrick Kluivert was a sensational player during his youth in the 1990s. Fondly remembered at Barcelona, his adolescent life started with Ajax in his native Netherlands. Kluivert scored the winner in their famous victory over AC Milan in the final of 1995.

Versatile, technical and fast, Kluivert possessed a truly remarkable first touch. His powerful style led him to new heights but he never again tasted Champions League success. His son, Justin, is also a highly respected and talented player, who could one day match his father’s achievements.



3. Raul

Raul was an incredible talent when he burst onto the scene in the late 1990s. The Spaniard scored six goals during his teenage years with Real and was the Champions League all time-top goal scorer in the competition, before Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi overtook him.

The Real star won the Champions League three times during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring a total of 71 goals. A prolific goalscorer, Raul was a highly creative forward and regarded as one of the most consistent performers on the global stage. A quick character, Raul, is best remembered for his leadership and discipline qualities - which includes a track record of not being sent off in his career.



2. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has become a revelation in this season’s competition. He scored a sensational hat-trick in his debut game and quickly became the talk of the world football. A key player for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria at the time, Haaland soon became one of the hottest prospects in world football.

His move to Borussia Dortmund continued Haaland’s run in the competition, although Paris Saint-Germain halted it in the round of 16. Haaland scored ten goals in just eight Champions League games this season.

Known for his explosive pace, Haaland’s eye for goal is second to none. He possesses a phenomenal shot and a strike rate. Haaland will continue to break records through his career.

1. Kylian Mbappe

When football fans describe and compare the emergence, career and legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, one player could find himself within that illustrious world-class bracket.

Kylian Mbappe is only 21 and is already a World Cup winner with France. The French youngster has a monstrous goal-scoring record and scored six goals in nine appearances in his debut campaign for Monaco as they reached the semi-finals in 2017.

His big money to Paris Saint-Germain has seen Mbappe score a total of 19 goals in 33 appearances. Versatile, fast and a deadly finisher, Mbappe will not only become a Champions League great, but he will also become one of the greatest players the world has ever seen.