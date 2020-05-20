This Day in Sport - Mijatovic The Magician

Gareth Messenger

22 years ago, the destination of the European Cup was either going to be Turin or Madrid.

The final in Amsterdam was Real Madrid’s first appearance in the showpiece event in the Champions League era, with their last European Cup final showing coming in 1981, where they were defeated 1-0 by Liverpool.

Juventus, on the other hand, were taking part in their third successive final, having been defeated a year prior by Borussia Dortmund and lifting their second (and last) Champions League in 1996, having beaten Ajax on penalties.

On 20 May 1998, Real overcame Marcello Lippi's Italian giants, with Predrag Mijatovic's 66th minute strike settling the contest, crowning Real as the champions of Europe for the first time in 32 years. It was a record too – Madrid’s seventh European Cup, the most by any side in the history of the competition.

It also handed Jupp Heynckes the first of his two Champions league titles as a manager (his second would come with Bayern Munich, in 2013).

The 1998 final was stacked with talent every where you looked. Real Madrid in their classic white strips sponsored by Teka, boasted the likes of Roberto Carlos, Raul, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Clarence Seedorf and Fernando Hierro.

That's before you've even got to the Juve team, resplendent in vintage Kappa with Zidane, Deschamps, Davids, Del Piero, Inzaghi, Peruzzi, Di Livio and Montero routinely reaching European finals by beating teams like they were swatting away flies.

To this day, many associated with Madrid regard 1998 the club’s most important win in Europe. According to Manolo Sanchis, club captain for 13 years, 22 years ago is the most pivotal.

"The 1998 Champions League final was possibly the most important game in Real Madrid's history. That's not to say the others weren't, but the club had been waiting for 32 years.”

It’s probably the only time Madrid was regarded as the underdog heading into a European final.