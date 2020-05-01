This Day in Sport - Messi Joins the 600 Club

Gareth Messenger

We live in an era where two of football’s greatest stars have fought for individual and collective honours over the past decade and beyond. The endless debate - Messi or Ronaldo - will be forever etched into the history books as symptomatic of this period in the game.

On this day, one year ago, Lionel Messi scored his 600th career goal in club competition during Barcelona's 3-0 win against Liverpool in the Champions League. The six-time Balon D’or winner was sitting on 598 goals coming into the semi-final first leg against Jurgen Klopp's side, but two second-half goals, including a world-class free-kick for his second, saw him reach the 600-goal mark.

In a sense of poetic irony, the Argentina international reached the milestone just days after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 600th career club goal in Juventus' match against Inter Milan on Saturday.

However, Messi reached the 600-goal mark in 683 games while it took Ronaldo 799 games.

The goal came 14 years to the day after Messi scored his first for Barcelona - the only club he has ever played for professionally - with 417 of them coming in La Liga, 112 in the Champions League, 50 in the Copa del Rey, 13 in the Spanish Super Cup, five in the Club World Cup and three in the UEFA Super Cup.

Over the course of his career, Messi has accounted for around 35% of Barcelona's goals in games in which he has played. When he reached 600, that number was of the club's 1,730 across all competitions.