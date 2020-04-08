This Day in Sport - Liverpool Break Arsenal Hearts At Anfield

Gareth Messenger

There have been many great European nights to savour at Anfield; probably too many to count.

But one ‘barnstormer’ of a Champions League contest involved two sides from the Premier League, on this day in 2008.

When Liverpool hosted Arsenal on April 8th, 12 years ago, it was the third meeting between the two sides in just six days, and they certainly saved the most enthralling clash for last. Both teams played as if their season was on the line and it resulted in a pulsating cup tie.

Arsenal looked like they had a new lease of life from the side that started the 1-1 draw so lethargically in the first leg in North London, and it was little surprise when they went in front on Merseyside through the mercurial figure Abou Diaby, on his return to the side.

The early goal seemed to energise Arsenal further and it was Liverpool who were beginning to look jaded.

The Gunners were made to pay after half an hour when Philippe Senderos was caught flat footed and Sami Hyypia had the freedom of the entire stadium to head past Cesc Fabregas and in off the post.

Many watching on were bemused at Rafael Benitez’s decision to partner gangly Peter Crouch with the dynamism of Fernando Torres, however, what was being branded a “tactical blunder” morphed into a stroke of genius, as the two combined for Liverpool’s second goal of the night. Crouch's flick in the 69th minute was latched onto by Torres, who turned and shot in an instant to send the Kop into pandemonium.

Arsenal looked increasingly on the ropes and feeling the heat in the Anfield cauldron. Yet this tie is renowned for its relentless ebb-and-flow. The introduction of Theo Walcott revitalised a forlorn Arsenal side. His magical run past six Liverpool players teed up Emmanuel Adebayor for the leveller with just six minutes remaining. 2-2 on the night. 3-3 on aggregate, with Arsenal going through on away goals.

As we’ve seen before at Anfield, all it takes is a moment for the pendulum to swing again. Immediately after conceding, Liverpool bombarded forward, and Ryan Babel was brought down by a clumsy Kolo Toure. Penalty, and a contentious one at that. No mistake from the man for the big occasion; Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool going through. An Arsenal response at that stage would have been enough to send them through on away goals. But as they threw men forward Babel raced clear to slot home a fourth - and provide much-needed relief in all four corners of the stadium.

It was a cruel exit for Arsenal but there was no denying it was Liverpool's night, and surprisingly, unless you’re from Merseyside or North London, it’s frequently forgotten to the neutrals as one of those Champions League classics.