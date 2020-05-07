This Day in Sport - La Remontada Strikes Back

Gareth Messenger



When Jose Mourinho joined beIN SPORTS to provide expert analysis on Barcelona’s visit to Anfield, the Special One felt something was in the air. He said if any place in the world was to turn around a three-goal deficit, it would be Liverpool at Anfield.

When the full-time whistle went, Mourinho said "Impossible is nothing. Anfield is one of the places to make the impossible, possible. I have to say for me this remontada has one name, Jurgen."

Jurgen Klopp and his team had done the unthinkable and frozen Barcelona into a state of unrelenting shock. This was a Liverpool side without key men Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, both of whom were out with injuries. Klopp said the day before: "It doesn't make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch we will try."

On this day, one year ago, Klopp and his 11 players on that pitch, beat Barcelona 4-0 with a Remontada of their own, to win 4-3 on aggregate and book their place in the UEFA Champions League final.

Klopp's side took the lead on the night when fill-in Divock Origi poked in after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had parried a Jordan Henderson shot, although Barcelona could have hauled themselves level before the interval, with Alisson denying Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho.

Georginio Wijnaldum replaced the injured Andy Robertson at half-time and promptly scored twice in three minutes, the first a low drive, the second a powerful front-post header. Lionel Messi's free-kick was deflected wide shortly afterwards and Origi completed the turnaround, steering in at the front post from Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly-taken corner.

The final whistle brought delirious celebrations on the pitch and in the stands, where the Reds supporters had played their part in an unforgettable match.

Liverpool have managed famous European fightbacks before, notably when they won this competition for the fifth time in Istanbul in 2005, but this was arguably the greatest in their glittering history.

This night has many notable moments:

The 122 seconds between both of Wijnaldum’s goals turned the game completely on its head. Alexander-Arnold’s quick-thinking was both an act of genius on his part, and naivety from Barca.

Barca’s players were anonymous throughout, and once again proved they were haunted by the harrowing exit at the hands of Roma just the year previous.

Despite being injured, Salah joined in the celebrations with a shirt which read “Never Give Up.”

Klopp called the experience “overwhelming”

It is a night that everybody associated with Liverpool will remember for decades. It’s one which has, to this day, still haunted Barcelona, and particularly Messi who has since spoken about how he struggles to banish the demons of that night at Anfield.

He shouldn’t be surprised though, Jose Mourinho warned the world before kick-off of what might be on the horizon.

