This Day in Sport - Chelsea Lift The Champions League

Gareth Messenger

Eight years to the day, Chelsea were celebrating in Munich in what is heralded as the club’s finest hour in its history.

From Carlo Ancelotti to Roberto Di Matteo to Rafael Benitez to Jose Mourinho to Guus Hiddink to Antonio Conte to Maurizio Sarri and now to Frank Lampard, it has been an eventful decade for Chelsea, but nothing that has happened to the club can match the events of 19 May 2012.



That was when the Blues finally achieved what Roman Abramovich had longed for the moment he bought the club nine years earlier, and what they'd never have dreamed was possible in the years leading up to it. They were European champions.

After a 1-1 draw, Chelsea's penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich in the German side's own backyard was celebrated by the club's fans the world over.

The game ultimately revolved around Didier Drogba. The Ivorian scored a late equaliser, and then the crucial spot kick either side of giving away a penalty in extra-time. The day belonged to him.

The drama was tantalising. Chelsea were without stalwart defenders John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic. Ryan Bertrand was given a starting spot – his debut in the UEFA Champions League. Thomas Muller’s goal looked to have to game settled until Juan Mata’s corner landed perfectly onto the head of Drogba who directed his bullet effort over the line despite the best efforts of Manuel Neuer who could only parry the ball into the roof of the net.

Then Petr Cech saved Arjen Robben’s penalty in extra time. Robben and Cech were both signed by Chelsea in the same transfer window back in 2003 – it’s almost poetic ironic these two figures who helped begin the Abramovich revolution would play a big role in defining Chelsea’s coronation.

Cech then stepped up in the shootout, stopping Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger – a shock to many in the Allianz Arena who for decades have become accustomed to German clubs and German players rarely missing from 12 yards.

The stars were aligned and everything, in this game as well as the entire season, was pointing towards the Chelsea direction.

Bayern Munich registered 35 shots and won 20 corners across the whole 120 minutes, compared to Chelsea's nine efforts and just one corner - from which Drogba headed home the equaliser. The night was his, and blue was the colour on this night in 2012.