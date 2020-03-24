The Kids Are Alright – The Teenangers Lighting up the Champions League

Joel Richards

This season’s UEFA Champions League has been eventful in more ways than one. We take a look at the teenagers making a big impact thanks to stats from Opta.

A tournament that always delivers, the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League has been record-breaking as a new breed have taken over and made their mark on Europe’s premier club competition.

Indeed 26 of the goals scored this season have come from teenagers; comfortably surpassing the previous record of 18 set in 1995-96 when an 18-year-old Raul took the continent by storm:

Without a doubt, the teen superstar that has grabbed the headlines is Erling Braut Haaland. With 10 goals in just 8 appearances for Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian announced his arrival in stunning style with a first-half hat-trick on Matchday One of this season’s group stage against Genk.

Haaland’s treble during the curtain opener also placed him fourth in the list of the youngest hat-trick scorers in Champions League, and incredibly three of the youngest six hat-trick scorers have happened in 2019-20 as Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe added their names to an impressive list:



But what’s more remarkable about Haaland’s feats this season is that he has comfortably scored the most goals by a teenager in a single Champions League campaign.

His 10 goals have seen him gatecrash a list that includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Patrick Kluivert:



Even though Dortmund have been eliminated it’s fair to say that whenever the Champions League resumes, Haaland will surely remain near the top of the scoring chart overall; only Robert Lewandowski in his own freakishly outstanding campaign with Bayern Munich has scored more times than Haaland with 11 goals to his name.

It’s not all about Haaland: Dortmund’s other teen sensation Jadon Sancho also continues to catch the eye with his performances that have led him to continuous links with mega-money moves back to the Premier League.

Elsewhere in a season of ups and downs for Real Madrid, Rodrygo’s 4 goals in the Champions League have served as a glimpse into his potential after signing from Santos in 2019.

There’s a good chance we could be talking about this generation for years to come.