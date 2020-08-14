The key Opta facts as Barcelona suffer 8-2 humiliation to Bayern on historic Champions League night

Barcelona suffered the biggest Champions League thrashing in their history as they folded 8-2 to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Philippe Coutinho, on loan to Bayern from Barcelona, provided the final humiliation with an assist and two goals after coming off the bench in the second half.

The game for Quique Setien's men went from bad to worse as they tumbled out at the quarter-final stage.

Not even Lionel Messi could keep the Camp Nou giants in the game, with Barcelona a defensive shambles.

Here is a look at the game, using Opta data to show how Barcelona imploded as Bayern demonstrated why so many fancy them for the title.

1 - Barcelona became the first team to ship four goals in the first half of a Champions League knockout game since Porto conceded five to Bayern in April 2015, in the second leg of a quarter-final.

3 - Three of the coaches in the semi-finals will be German, with Bayern's Hansi Flick joining RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel. The Champions League has never before seen three head coaches from a single nation represented in the semi-finals.

5 - Robert Lewandowski became the fifth player in European Cup or Champions League history to score in eight consecutive games, and the first from Bayern to achieve the feat.

6 - Thomas Muller has now scored more goals in the Champions League against Barcelona than any other player. His fifth and sixth came before the break, meaning Muller has overtaken Andriy Shevchenko, who netted five in his career against Barca. This is just Muller's fifth appearance against Barcelona in the competition.

7 - Barcelona had just seven shots in the entire match.

8 - Bayern became the first team to score eight times in a Champions League knockout game, while Barcelona conceded eight for the first time since losing 8-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey in 1946.

23 - Muller's double took him to 23 career goals in the Champions League knockout stages, and he stands third on that list behind Cristiano Ronaldo (67) and Messi (47).

29 - Barcelona's oldest XI for a Champions League match was picked apart. Their average age was 29 years and 329 days, and Barca looked like veterans as they were repeatedly carved open.

31 - Bayern's fourth goal arrived in the 31st minute, making it the earliest point of a Champions League knockout game by which a team has scored four.

50 - Lewandowski reached 50 Champions League goals for Bayern in what was his 60th game for the German giants in the competition. That is a record only ever bettered in the competition by Ronaldo, who reached the landmark in 50 games for Real Madrid.