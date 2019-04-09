Ronaldo trains ahead of Ajax v Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo trained with his Juventus team-mates on the eve of their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Ajax.

Ronaldo has not featured for Juve since his hat-trick inspired a stunning second-leg comeback against Atletico Madrid in the previous round.

The 34-year-old suffered a hamstring strain while on international duty with Portugal at the end of last month.

But Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri has frequently expressed confidence that Ronaldo would recover in time for the trip to Amsterdam.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took part in the open section of training in Turin on Tuesday, although Emre Can (ankle) and Giorgio Chiellini (calf) were absent and it remains to be seen whether they will be part of Allegri's travelling party.