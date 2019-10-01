Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Olympiacos: Milunovic and Boakye strike late against 10 men

Red Star Belgrade struck twice late on as they came from behind to defeat 10-man Olympiacos 3-1 in the Champions League.

Ruben Semedo's first-half goal had put the visitors in charge of the contest, however Yassine Benzia's controversial dismissal in the 57th minute proved a turning point.

Within five minutes the Serbian side were level courtesy of substitute Milos Vulic's curling low strike.

And Red Star completed their turnaround with two quickfire goals - Nemanja Milunovic and Richmond Boakye heading home Marko Marin corners - as they moved second in Group B behind Bayern Munich.