Defending champions Liverpool could be facing the prospect of not progressing to the round of sixteen if they fail to get at least a point away to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday evening. You can follow all the action from the Red Bull Arena on beIN CONNECT.

Salzburg has been one of the surprise packages of the group stages, led principally by the goal scoring exploits of Erling Braut Haaland. The Norwegian teenager has eight goals in five group games and will be eyeing to score against the European Champions to cap off a sensational run in the group stages.

Jesse Marsch’s side will have to fancy their chances of getting an upset at the Red Bull Arena, especially considering they have only lost once at home this season, a 3-2 defeat to Napoli. In Haaland, Salzburg has one of the brightest prospects in the European game, and the youngster certainly has the goal-scoring ability to pull off an upset against Liverpool.

In team news, first-choice goalkeeper Cican Stankovic should be back in contention after shaking off a thigh injury. Whilst the trio of Sekou Koita, Patrick Farkas and Antoine Bernede will miss out on the game through injury.

Salzburg Predicted Team

Stankovic; Kristensen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepu, Junuzovic, Szoboszlai, Minamino; Daka, Haaland

As for Liverpool, they are leaving qualification to the final matchday for a second consecutive season. With a busy December ahead, including a trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be eager to get a qualification out of the way and focus on matters in the Premier League.

Liverpool has been imperious domestically and enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win away to Bournemouth, whilst resting the likes of Trent Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane. The result would prove to be even more important a few hours later as title rivals Manchester City lost in the Manchester derby, meaning the two sides are separated by fourteen points, with Liverpool leading the way.

Klopp will certainly be taking no chances on Tuesday evening, especially after Salzburg pushed Liverpool all the way in a breathless 4-3 victory at Anfield in matchday 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane are almost certain to return to the starting lineup following their absence at the weekend, otherwise, it should be a full-strength side from Liverpool.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Liverpool look to book their place in the round of sixteen.


