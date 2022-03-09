Real Madrid vs PSG - Champions League - LIVE, Champions League Live Stream, Real vs PSG steam free, Real Madrid Stream, PSG Stream

Real Madrid vs PSG - Live Stream



Arsene Wenger has had his say on Leo Messi and how he is getting to work in Paris!



"Now the connection between him (Messi) and Mbappe is getting better!" 🤝



Le Professeur explains how Leo Messi is settling into life in Paris. #beINUCL #UCL #RealPSG









THE TEAM NEWS IS IN FROM MADRID!



📍 Santiago Bernabéu



A huge game in prospect tonight! Our man @adriandelmonte is on the scene and has the team news!#beINUCL #UCL #RealPSG









You can't separate Real and PSG based on this vote, I'm really not sure who could edge this one tonight! You have to love the drama of the Champions League.





😮 50/50 tonight in our Real Madrid vs PSG vote!



Watch all the drama unfold tonight on beIN SPORTS 1 EN from 22:00.#beINUCL #beINTERACT #RealPSG





Arsene Wenger is backing PSG to go all the way tonight!



Arsène Wenger has labelled PSG "clear favorites" ahead of their crunch Champions League clash with Real Madrid tonight. #beINUCL #UCL





Neymar will be enjoying the moment tonight! The Brazilian was the difference maker coming off the bench last time to set up Mbappe, I wonder how he will get on tonight?

🗣️ Neymar: "It's a game every player wants to play in. You have to enjoy every minute of these kinds of games. They're minutes that won't be repeated."#UCL



As for PSG, they have the advantage thanks to a that fine solo goal from Kylian Mbappe in the first-leg, but the pressure is on the Parisians who have been looking to add the Champions League to their trophy cabinet in the last five years or so. It'll also be interesting to see how Leo Messi takes to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time as a PSG player.



A huge match in prospect tonight! Real Madrid are down 1-0 on aggregate, but will fancy themselves tonight!





Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Real Madrid vs PSG, we are expecting a big night of action, and hopefully these two storied European giants can deliver tonight! Join me for all the build up, team news and even a bit of live commentary from Madrid.