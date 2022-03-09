العربية
English
LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid vs PSG - Champions League - LIVE, Champions League Live Stream, Real vs PSG steam free, Real Madrid Stream, PSG Stream

Real Madrid take on PSG in a blockbuster Champions League clash, follow all the action with beIN SPORTS

reuters

Real Madrid vs PSG - Live Stream

Live Commentary


Arsene Wenger has had his say on Leo Messi and how he is getting to work in Paris! 
 


THE TEAM NEWS IS IN FROM MADRID! 
 

 


You can't separate Real and PSG based on this vote, I'm really not sure who could edge this one tonight! You have to love the drama of the Champions League. 

 

 

Arsene Wenger is backing PSG to go all the way tonight! 
 

Neymar will be enjoying the moment tonight! The Brazilian was the difference maker coming off the bench last time to set up Mbappe, I wonder how he will get on tonight? 


As for PSG, they have the advantage thanks to a that fine solo  goal from Kylian Mbappe in the first-leg, but the pressure is on the Parisians who have been looking to add the Champions League to their trophy cabinet in the last five years or so. It'll also be interesting to see how Leo Messi takes to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time as a PSG player. 

 

 


A huge match in prospect tonight! Real Madrid are down 1-0 on aggregate, but will fancy themselves tonight! 
 

 

 


Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Real Madrid vs PSG, we are expecting a big night of action, and hopefully these two storied European giants can deliver tonight! Join me for all the build up, team news and even a bit of live commentary from Madrid. 

 

Highlights FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Real Madrid
Previous Bayern Munich 7 RB Salzburg 1 (8-2 AGG) - Highligh
Read
Bayern Munich 7 RB Salzburg 1 (8-2 AGG) - Highlights
Next
>