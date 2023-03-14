Real Madrid vs Liverpool - Preview

Liverpool are in need of a miracle on Wednesday evening, if they are to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit to dump out reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid at the round of 16 stage. As ever you can follow all the contest in Madrid exclusively with beIN SPORTS.

Real Madrid underlined their class in the Champions League in the first-leg at Anfield three weeks ago battling back from 2-0 down to ruthlessly defeat Liverpool 5-2 in a masterclass of counter-attacking football. It would take a collapse of gigantic proportions for Los Blancos to miss out on the quarter-finals. However, nothing is ever certain in the Champions League, and veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti will be encouraging his side to put the contest beyond doubt at the Santiago Bernabau.



Following their impressive win at Anfield, Real Madrid failed to win their next three games in all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. Thankfully, normal service resumed on the weekend with a routine 3-1 against Espanyol, although Real are still nine points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings.

In team news, star striker Karim Benzema should return to the fold after missing out on Espanyol with a ankle complaint. Real should also count on Ferland Mendy to also be fit for the contest. Unfortunately Austrian international David Alaba is out with a thigh complaint.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

As for Liverpool, they'll be hoping for a miracle if they are to progress on Wednesday evening. The Reds topsy-turvy season has continued since the stunning defeat at Anfield three weeks ago, and truth be told most people are unsure what Liverpool side will turn up in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side responded to that defeat with a stunning 7-0 demolition against rivals Manchester United, which had fans hoping that Liverpool could reignite their top four push. However those hopes were promptly dashed by strugglers Bournemouth who defeated the Reds 1-0. Now, Liverpool will be hoping somehow that they can repeat their Anfield heroics against Manchester United in Madrid to pull off one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time.

In team news, Liverpool have some worrying late injuries in midfield to contend with Jordan Henderson (illness) and Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) doubtful for the contest. With the need for goals, Jurgen Klopp may elect to start Diego Jota in midfield. Naby Keita is also a doubt with a knock.



Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Nunez; Gakpo

It promises to be a fascinating encounter as Real Madrid take on Liverpool in a huge UEFA Champions League contest.