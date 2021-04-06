العربية
Real Madrid lose Covid-19 case Raphael Varane for Liverpool game

Raphael Varane tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, Real Madrid said, leaving the team facing a crisis in defence ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

AFP

Madrid are already without the injured Sergio Ramos, meaning Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao are the only fit central defenders left in Zinedine Zidane's squad for the first leg against Liverpool in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.

