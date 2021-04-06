Real Madrid lose Covid-19 case Raphael Varane for Liverpool game

Madrid are already without the injured Sergio Ramos, meaning Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao are the only fit central defenders left in Zinedine Zidane's squad for the first leg against Liverpool in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.
Madrid are already without the injured Sergio Ramos, meaning Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao are the only fit central defenders left in Zinedine Zidane's squad for the first leg against Liverpool in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe