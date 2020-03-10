Real Madrid confirm injuries for Courtois and Marcelo ahead of Man City trip

Real Madrid could be without Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo for the second leg of their Champions League tie with Manchester City.

The Spanish club revealed on Tuesday that goalkeeper Courtois has an injury to his left adductor muscle, while left-back Marcelo is dealing with a left hamstring issue.

Madrid - who host Eibar on Friday before the trip to the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday - offered no indication as to how long the duo will be out.

Both played in Sunday's 2-1 LaLiga defeat away to Real Betis, though Marcelo was replaced by Ferland Mendy before the hour mark.

Zinedine Zidane's side have won just once in their last five outings in all competitions.

They took the lead against last-16 opponents City at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 26, Vinicius Junior opening the scoring after 60 minutes.

However, Gabriel Jesus equalised before a Kevin De Bruyne penalty sealed a crucial away victory for Pep Guardiola's side.